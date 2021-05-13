Stocks printed their lowest point on Wednesday, day 48. That places stocks in their timing band for a daily cycle low. The daily cycle decline was stopped at support from the 50 day MA. And with stocks currently being in a daily uptrend, if stocks form a swing low above the upper daily cycle band then that will indicate that stocks will remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. A break above 4134.73 will for a daily swing low. Then a close back above the 10 day MA will have us label day 48 as the DCL.

The shared currency remains under selling pressure against its American rival, trading in the 1.2080 area. Market players waiting for more hints in the form of April Retail Sales.

GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.

Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA

Yearn Finance price tagged the channel’s upper trend line yesterday, falling just short of $100,000 and 261.8% Fibonacci extension target at $102,900. The sharp reversal from the trend line marks a significant turning point for YFI that will shift price action to consolidation from the uptrend beginning at the April 25 low. 

Ongoing inflation fears remain, yet improved jobless claims help lift spirits in the US. Meanwhile, UK reopening stocks have been dealt a blow after SAGE claimed that a rise in the Indian Covid strain could slow the pace of lockdown easing. 

