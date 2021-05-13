Stocks printed their lowest point on Wednesday, day 48. That places stocks in their timing band for a daily cycle low. The daily cycle decline was stopped at support from the 50 day MA. And with stocks currently being in a daily uptrend, if stocks form a swing low above the upper daily cycle band then that will indicate that stocks will remain in their daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal. A break above 4134.73 will for a daily swing low. Then a close back above the 10 day MA will have us label day 48 as the DCL.

