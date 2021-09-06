Key takeaways
-
The delta variant will continue to create headwinds for the global economy amid slow vaccination roll-out.
-
Global macro momentum is set to ease further amid fading boost from stimulus and stalling re-opening of economies amid continuing virus challenges.
-
The balance of risk to our growth outlook is to the downside, while supply side problems could lead to more persistent inflation problems stoking stagflation concerns.
COVID-19 remains a big problem for the world economy
The more contagious delta variant continues to spread fast in most of Asia and in various US states. In contrast, the situation in Europe has improved following the Delta variant wave and steady roll-out of vaccine, with Euro Area seeing lower new infections while UK cases are rising again following widespread re-opening of its economy. Overall, for Europe and other regions that have vaccinated large parts of their populations, hospitalizations and deaths remain clearly below earlier levels, which is not the case in the US at the moment. Another exception is Israel, which has seen a surge in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, as vaccines appear to have lost their effectiveness earlier than thought.
Roll-out of vaccination has stalled in the US where a large part of the population remains sceptical about the vaccines. In most of Asian countries, roll-out of vaccines is also advancing slowly given the lack of available vaccines, logistical problems in rolling out vaccines, and significant vaccine scepticism, while vaccines are being steadily rolled out in most Latin American and European countries.
At the current pace, it will be difficult to reach the necessary vaccination level before the cold winter period in the US and Europe, where the contagious Delta variant will have better conditions to spread. Hence compared with our assumptions in our spring forecast that by the fall some degree of herd immunity would be achieved, countries like the US and in Asia, but even in Europe seems vulnerable to renewed virus problems which could trigger select lockdowns especially in the service sector. This also means that we are most likely still discussing and talking about COVID-19 next year.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD battles 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.