DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 June topped exactly at the next target of 15500/520. We bottomed just above strong support at 15340/300.
EuroStoxx 50 June reversed from 4000 to test first support at 3975/70.
FTSE 100 June hit 7000.
Daily analysis
Dax strong support at 15340/300. Longs need stops below 15270. A break lower to however targets 15180/160 with support at 15120/100.
Minor resistance at 15440/450. Above 15460 looks for a retest of 15500/520. Further gains are likely eventually in the bull trend targeting 15650/700 & resistance at 15800/850.
EuroStoxx hits 4000! Further gains target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
First support at 3975/70. Below 3960 tests strong support at 3945/40. Longs need stops below 3930.
FTSE beat 6950/60 & closed the week above the 100 weeks moving average at 6980/85 after hitting 7000. We held this big number yesterday. A break above 7000 today targets 7035/45 & 7090/95.
Good support at 6940/30 with better support at 6910/6890 likely to see a low for the day if tested. longs need stops below 6880. The next target is 6855.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.