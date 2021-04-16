Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June again bottomed exactly at first support at 15180/150 as we hold the alltime high at 15310/338 again yesterday. We wait for the breakout of this range.
EuroStoxx 50 June tests 3940/45 as we reach 3950.
FTSE 100 June bounces back to the January high at 6900/6910.
Daily analysis
Dax first support at 15180/150 holding perfectly all this week. Strong resistance at the all time high at 15310/338. On a break higher look for 15420/440 & 15500/520.
Minor support at 15270/250. Strong support at 15180/150. A break below 15135however targets 15110/100, perhaps as far as support at 15070/050.
EuroStoxx still holding the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend as we top at 3950.Further gains eventually can target resistance at 3980/85.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 3930/25 & strong support at3905/00. A break below 3895 today targets 3880. Expect strong support at 3860/55.
FTSE beat minor resistance at the January high at 6900/6910 hitting the next target& resistance at 6550/60. Bulls need a break (& weekly close for confirmation) above100 week moving average at 6980/85 for the next buy signal in to next week.
Minor support at 6930/26, strong support at 6910/00 likely to see a low for the day if tested. A break lower to however meets strong support at 6870/60. Longs need stops below 6850.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
