Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June again bottomed exactly at first support at 15180/150 as we hold the alltime high at 15310/338 again yesterday. We wait for the breakout of this range.

EuroStoxx 50 June tests 3940/45 as we reach 3950.

FTSE 100 June bounces back to the January high at 6900/6910.

Daily analysis

Dax first support at 15180/150 holding perfectly all this week. Strong resistance at the all time high at 15310/338. On a break higher look for 15420/440 & 15500/520.

Minor support at 15270/250. Strong support at 15180/150. A break below 15135however targets 15110/100, perhaps as far as support at 15070/050.

EuroStoxx still holding the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend as we top at 3950.Further gains eventually can target resistance at 3980/85.

Downside is expected to be limited with support at 3930/25 & strong support at3905/00. A break below 3895 today targets 3880. Expect strong support at 3860/55.

FTSE beat minor resistance at the January high at 6900/6910 hitting the next target& resistance at 6550/60. Bulls need a break (& weekly close for confirmation) above100 week moving average at 6980/85 for the next buy signal in to next week.

Minor support at 6930/26, strong support at 6910/00 likely to see a low for the day if tested. A break lower to however meets strong support at 6870/60. Longs need stops below 6850.

