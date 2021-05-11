Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June potential double top at the all time high at 15510/530 as we hold 50 points below here yesterday.
EuroStoxx 50 June beats 3990/4000 highs to hit the next target of 4018/22. We topped exactly here.
FTSE 100 June beats key 200 week moving average resistance at the April high of 6990/7000 for a buy signal & ran 140 tick to 7143. However prices have unexpectedly collapsed to 7000.
Daily analysis
Dax has collapsed to support at 15260/220. A bounce from here targets 15400 & the all-time high at 15510/530. A break higher targets 15630/50 & 15710/770.
Bulls did well to recovery from Tuesday’s steep losses & must hold strong support at 15260/220 to remain in control this week. A break below 15200 meets a buying opportunity at 15135/115. Longs need stops below 15080. A break lower targets 15000/950, perhaps as far as support at 14900/850. Longs need stops below 14800.
EuroStoxx collapsed so what should be strong support at 3960/50. A break lower to however targets a buying opportunity at 3920/15. Stop below 3900. Next target is the May low at 3884/80.
Bulls need prices to hold above 3980 to target 4000 & 4018/22 & back up to 4032/35. Further gains are possible to 4050/55.
FTSE meets first support at 7000/6980. Holding here allows a recovery to 7060 & 7090/7100. Further gains re-target 7145/55, perhaps as far as 7200/10.
First support at 7000/6980. Longs need stops below 6960. A break lower targets 6920/10 then 6890/80 before a buying opportunity at 6840/20, stop below 6800.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.