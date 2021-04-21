Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June broke strong support at 15340/300 this time to target 15180/160 &bottomed exactly at the next support at 15120/100.
EuroStoxx 50 June reversed from 4000 to test first support at 3975/70.
FTSE 100 June unexpectedly crashed below support at 6910/6890 to hit the nexttarget of 6855.
Daily analysis
Dax holding what is obviously first support at 15120/100 today. A break below 15070however risks a slide to best support for today at 14990/940. Longs need stops below14890. A break lower to targets 14820/800.
First resistance at 15290/330. A break higher targets 15440/450 b4 a retest of the alltime high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 &resistance at 15800/850.
EuroStoxx collapsed through strong support at 3945/40 to hit 3889. We should have strong support at 3900/3890. A break below 3880 however risks a slide to 3865/62.Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
First resistance at 3935/45. A break above 3955 allows a retest of 3990/4000 Further gains target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
FTSE falls as far as 6803. Strong support at 6790/80. Longs need stops below 6770. A break lower to targets 6735/30. Best support now at 6665/35. Longs need stops below 6615.
A recovery meets strong resistance at 6900/6920. Holding here risks the formation ofa head & shoulders reversal pattern. We will watch this carefully. Shorts need stops above 6935.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
