DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 June has held strong support at 15130/110 for 2 weeks & we bottomed exactly here again yesterday. We topped exactly at first resistance at 15270/290. Same levels apply for today of course.
EuroStoxx 50 June holding support at 3940/30.
FTSE 100 June topped just 3 ticks from resistance at the April high of 6990/7000.
Daily analysis
Dax held strong support at 15130/110. Longs need stops below 15080. Further losses meet strong support at 14940/900. Longs need stops below 14860.
First resistance at 15270/290. Shorts need stops above 15320. A break higher targets 15370/80. Above here look for 15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15770/790.
EuroStoxx holding below 3930 risks a slide to strong support at 3900/3890. Longs need stops below 3880. A break lower targets 3865/62 with strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
Holding above 3940 targets 3960/3970 before a test of 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
FTSE holding key 200 week moving average resistance at the April high of 6990/7000 again last week.
First support at 6910/6900. A break below 6890 however risks a slide to 6860/55, perhaps as far as support at 6840/35. Watch for 100 month moving average support at 6780/60.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
