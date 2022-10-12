DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: US CPI data end of the trading session
Market Indices Overview: Just be mindful of a corrective rally as Wave (c) of ii)
Elliott Wave count: Wave ii)
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: Short new lows
Video chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
03:41 EURO STOXX 50.
05:53 UKX / FTSE 10 .
08:17 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
