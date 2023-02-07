In today's live stream, Mike said GFI was the first miner to get his attention. Then option sweeps showed long term interest going out to April when he was buying in November.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery on Powell’s words
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and trades at fresh daily highs above 1.0750 after having dropped to a fresh multi-week low below 1.0670. Stocks rally and the US Dollar eases as Fed Chairman Powell said that stronger-than-expected data will see the Fed raising rates accordingly.
GBP/USD trims losses and trades above 1.2050
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2050, as investors assess FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Investors cheer his optimistic words as he said he expects inflation to decline significantly this year.
Gold: Holding above $1,860, but upside still seen limited Premium
Spot gold saw little action throughout the first half of the day, consolidating its latest losses just above the $1,860.00 threshold. The US Dollar mainly advanced against its European rivals, as certain caution reigned ahead of a speech from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, resulting in XAU/USD holding within familiar levels.
Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
Canoo Stock Forecast: Monday's GOEV plunge meets Tuesday buyers
Canoo (GOEV) stock is trading up more than 3% in Tuesday's premarket after a surprise share offering on Monday helped the EV small-cap to close 12.4% lower. This seemed like a major overreaction from the market, which should have seen this coming.