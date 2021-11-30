Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Nov 2021 00:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

113.68

55 HR EMA

113.93

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

114.49 - Last Tue's low (now res).

114.20 - Last Fri's NY high.

113.95 - Mon's high.

Support

113.42 - Mon's NY low.

113.00 - Mon's 2-week low.

112.73 - Nov's low (09).

USD/JPY - 113.82. Dlr swung wildly in hectic trading on Mon, despite initial recovery to 113.87 in Asia, price fell to a 2-week trough of 113.00 ahead of European open b4 rallying on cross-selling in yen to 113.95 in NY morning.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104 .46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, Fri's selloff to 113.06 confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.

Today, DLR's retreat FM 113.95 suggests consolidation with downside bias remains but below 113.00 needed to extend recent fall FM 115.51 twd 112.73, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would prevent steep fall n yield correction tom. Only a daily close abv 114.00 risks retracement to 114.25, then 114.50/60.