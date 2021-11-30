Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Nov 2021 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
113.68
55 HR EMA
113.93
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
114.49 - Last Tue's low (now res).
114.20 - Last Fri's NY high.
113.95 - Mon's high.
Support
113.42 - Mon's NY low.
113.00 - Mon's 2-week low.
112.73 - Nov's low (09).
USD/JPY - 113.82. Dlr swung wildly in hectic trading on Mon, despite initial recovery to 113.87 in Asia, price fell to a 2-week trough of 113.00 ahead of European open b4 rallying on cross-selling in yen to 113.95 in NY morning.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104 .46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route twd 116.17. Having said that, Fri's selloff to 113.06 confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.
Today, DLR's retreat FM 113.95 suggests consolidation with downside bias remains but below 113.00 needed to extend recent fall FM 115.51 twd 112.73, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would prevent steep fall n yield correction tom. Only a daily close abv 114.00 risks retracement to 114.25, then 114.50/60.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?