Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Oct 2021 00:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Overbought
21 HR EMA
114.28
55 HR EMA
114.19
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
70
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of uptrend.
Resistance
115.51 - 2017 Mar high.
115.00 - Psychological handle.
114.74 - 2017 Nov high.
Support
114.16 - Tue's NY low.
113.89 - Tue's low.
113.59 - Last Thur's Asian high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 114.54.. Although dlr came under selling pressure on broad-based usd weakness in Asia n fell fm 114.35 (Asia) to 113.89 in European morning, strg rebound in US yields lifted price to 114.33 in NY morning, then later 114.39.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite dlr's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul signals pullback is over n dlr's break of 2020 top at 112.22 top in early Oct to a 3-year peak of 114.46 last week signals LT rise fm 2020 3-1/2 year trough at 101.19 is en route twd 115.51, overbought readings on daily indicators would cap price below 118.66. Only below 113.22 risks 112.07.
Today, dlr's intra-day break abv Fri's 3-year 114.46 peak ahead of Tokyo open confirms recent uptrend has resumed n would head to 114.74, 'bearish diverivergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strg gain abv 115.00 n reckon 115. 51 should cap upside. Only below 114.16/20 signals temp. top made, 113.89.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.