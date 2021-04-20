Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 20 Apr 2021 00:20GMT

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

0.9159

55 HR EMA

0.9180

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

40

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

0.9215 - Mon's high

0.9180 - Last Fri's low (now res)

0.9161 - Mon's NY high

Support

0.9129 - Mon's low

0.9101 - 61.8% r fm 0.8872-0.9472

0.9072 - May 07 2015 low

USD/CHF - 0.9149.. Although dlr recovered to 0.9215 in Asia y'day, renewed selling interest emerged n intra-day fall accelerated in European morn- ing n tumbled to a near 7-week 0.9129 low in NY on usd's weakness b4 rebounding.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 in the 1st day of Apr due to rally in US yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r) in May/Jun. Having said that, last week's decline to 0.9180 on broad-based usd's weak- ness signals temp. top is made n range trading with downside bias remains, as long as 0.9115 (50% r) holds, bullish view of another rise still remains, only a daily close abv 0.9281 would encourage for price to head back twd 0.9472. Below 0.9115 would risk weakness to 0.9027/31 b4 prospect of rebound.

Today, as y'day's fall below last Fri's 0.9180 low to 0.9129 suggests decline fm Apr's 0.9472 peak remains in progress n weakness to 0.9080/85 would be seen after consolidation, as hourly oscillators' readings would be in o/sold condition, reckon 0.9069/72 should hold. Abv 0.9180 signals low made, 0.9215.