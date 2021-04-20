Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Apr 2021 00:20GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
0.9159
55 HR EMA
0.9180
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
40
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
0.9215 - Mon's high
0.9180 - Last Fri's low (now res)
0.9161 - Mon's NY high
Support
0.9129 - Mon's low
0.9101 - 61.8% r fm 0.8872-0.9472
0.9072 - May 07 2015 low
USD/CHF - 0.9149.. Although dlr recovered to 0.9215 in Asia y'day, renewed selling interest emerged n intra-day fall accelerated in European morn- ing n tumbled to a near 7-week 0.9129 low in NY on usd's weakness b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 in the 1st day of Apr due to rally in US yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r) in May/Jun. Having said that, last week's decline to 0.9180 on broad-based usd's weak- ness signals temp. top is made n range trading with downside bias remains, as long as 0.9115 (50% r) holds, bullish view of another rise still remains, only a daily close abv 0.9281 would encourage for price to head back twd 0.9472. Below 0.9115 would risk weakness to 0.9027/31 b4 prospect of rebound.
Today, as y'day's fall below last Fri's 0.9180 low to 0.9129 suggests decline fm Apr's 0.9472 peak remains in progress n weakness to 0.9080/85 would be seen after consolidation, as hourly oscillators' readings would be in o/sold condition, reckon 0.9069/72 should hold. Abv 0.9180 signals low made, 0.9215.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
