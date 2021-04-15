Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Apr 2021 00:52GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
0.9223
55 HR EMA
0.9225
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9281 - Last Fri's high.
0.9259 - Tue's high.
0.9234 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9187 - Wed's low.
0.9172 - 50% r of 0.8872-0.9472.
0.9133 - 223.6 times ext. of 0.9472-0.9355 fm 0.9395.
USD/CHF - 0.9226.. Although dlr extend its recent losing streak n fell to a 5-week low of 0.9187 n Europe y'day, price found renewed buying there n rallied to 0.9234 in NY due to rise in EUR/CHF cross b4 trading sideways.
On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to USD's broad-based weakness signals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 in Jan 2021, subsequent rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then an impressive rally in Mar due to broad-based USD's strength to an 8-month high of 0.9472 (Apr 01) suggests price would head to 0.9545/50, bearish divergences on daily indicators should cap dlr at 0.9610/20. Tue's break of 0.9214 sup may head to 0.9172 but 0.9027 should hold.
Today, as Wed's 0.9187 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9234 suggests decline fm Apr's 0.9472 peak has made a temporary bottom but abv 0.9259 is needed to head to 0.9281, then 0.9302/03. Below 0.9187 risks 0.9150 but 0.9133 should hold.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.