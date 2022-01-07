Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Jan 2022 00:30GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.3532
55 HR EMA
1.3530
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3633 - 50% proj. of 1.3431-1.3599 FM 1.3549.
1.3599 - Wed's 7-week high.
1.3558 - Thur's NY high.
Support
1.3491 - Thur's low.
1.3460 - Tue's low.
1.3431 - This week's low (Mon).
GBP/USD - 1.3534. Although cable met active selling ahead of Asian open on Thur FM 1.3559 (AUS) n tumbled to session lows of 1.3491, active cross-buying in sterling lifted price to 1.3558 in NY morning b4 moving sideways later.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to as high as 1.3550 last Fri confirms temporary low is made n daily close abv 1.3607 may head to 1.3708 but 1.3706 (50% r) should cap upside.
Today, cable's retreat FM Wed's 7-week 1.3599 high to 1.3491 suggests recent up move has possibly made a temp. top n consolidation is in store, below 1.3491 would add credence to this view n yield a stronger retrace. to 1.3460, reckon 1.3431 may hold. Only abv 1.3599 risks 1.3608 but 1.3633 should cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.