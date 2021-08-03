Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 03 Aug 2021 00:18GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.3897
55 HR EMA
1.3907
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3983 - Last Fri's 1-month high.
1.3952 - 70.7% r of 1.3983-1.3876.
1.3932 - Mon's high.
Support
1.3876 - Mon's low.
1.3844 - Last Wed's low.
1.3767 - Last Tue's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3896.. Although cable fell one tick below Fri's 1.3888 in Asia n rebounded to 1.3932 on short-covering in Europe, the price ratcheted lower on cross-selling in sterling n later hit session lows of 1.3876 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, a subsequent rally to as high as 1.3983 last Fri confirms low has been made n stronger retracement to 1.4069/74 can't be ruled out. Below 1.3844 signals top n heads to 1.3720/30.
Today, cable's break of 1.3888 sup signals corrective decline FM Fri's 1-month peak at 1.3983 remains in progress n weakness two 1.3844 is seen, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.3821/26 n bring rebound. Only abv 1.3932/35 indicates correction is possibly over, 1.3960/70.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.19 on mixed market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 but above the daily low as markets are lifting their heads from Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI. US Treasury yields are off their lows and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, marginally higher, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
Gold stays pressured towards $1,800 on firmer T-bond yields
Gold edges lower towards $1800 heading into Tuesday’s European session, amid mixed clues. The yellow metal posted a Doji candlestick for Monday’s daily chart amid indecision as the coronavirus woes battled the stimulus hopes.
What is Ethereum EIP-1559 and how will it affect ETH price?
The second-largest blockchain network in the world, Ethereum, is expecting to witness its London hard fork on August 4 that would change the way that transactions are processed. Its native token, Ether, would also see a reduction in supply, which could see a spike in ETH price.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: