Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

​Last Update At 03 Aug 2021 00:18GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.3897

55 HR EMA

1.3907

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3983 - Last Fri's 1-month high.

1.3952 - 70.7% r of 1.3983-1.3876.

1.3932 - Mon's high.

Support

1.3876 - Mon's low.

1.3844 - Last Wed's low.

1.3767 - Last Tue's low.

GBP/USD - 1.3896.. Although cable fell one tick below Fri's 1.3888 in Asia n rebounded to 1.3932 on short-covering in Europe, the price ratcheted lower on cross-selling in sterling n later hit session lows of 1.3876 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3753 in Jul confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, a subsequent rally to as high as 1.3983 last Fri confirms low has been made n stronger retracement to 1.4069/74 can't be ruled out. Below 1.3844 signals top n heads to 1.3720/30.

Today, cable's break of 1.3888 sup signals corrective decline FM Fri's 1-month peak at 1.3983 remains in progress n weakness two 1.3844 is seen, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.3821/26 n bring rebound. Only abv 1.3932/35 indicates correction is possibly over, 1.3960/70.