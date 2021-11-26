Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Nov 2021 01:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.1213
55 HR EMA
1.1258
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
1.1274 - Tue's high.
1.1255 - Wed's high,
1.1230 - Thur's high.
Support
1.1187 - Wed's fresh 16-month low.
1.1169 - 2020 Jun 15 low.
1.1139 - 70.7% r of 1.0637-1.2349.
EUR/USD - 1.1224. Euro traded narrowly abv Wed's fresh 3-year trough at 1.1187 n edged higher FM 1.1196 (AUS) to 1.1230 in Europe b4 inching lower to 1.1296 in holiday-thin N. American session due to US Thanksgiving holiday.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's rebound to 1.2266 in May, then break of 1.1705 sup to a 14-month trough of 1.1525 in Oct signals a major top is made. As price has fallen last week after a rally to 1.1692 in post-ECB Thur, Fri's sell-off to 1.1250 would head to 1.1169, oversold readings on daily indicators would keep price abv 1.1008/18 this month. Only abv 1.1434 risks gain to 1.1514.
Today, intra-day rebound would bring sideways swings n abv 1.1230 may risk stronger retracement to 1.1255, however, as hourly oscillators would be in o/bot territory on such move, res at 1.1274 should hold n yield another fall. Below 1.1187 extends downtrend to 1.1169, then two 1.1139 on Mon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
