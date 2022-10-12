Daily market outlook on major
USD/JPY - 146.23
Dollar's intra-day rally above Sep's 24-year peak at 145.89 to 146.38 in Asia signals long term upmove has once again resumed and despite intervention warnings by Japan officials, outlook remains bullish for gain towards next projected target at 146.96 'later'.
On the downside, only a daily close below 145.71/74 would indicate temporary top made and risk stronger retracement towards 145.43, break, 144.93/03.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, EU industrial output.
U.S. MBA mortgage application and U.S. PPI.
