Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 05 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 144.44
Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen intervention suggests a temporary top is made, gain to 144.90 on Tue signals correction is possibly over.
Dollar's daily wild swings may continue and above 144.90/00 needed for stronger gain towards 145.40, 145.89, below 143.92, 143.28.
Data to be released on Wednesday
France industrial output, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, U.K. S n P global services PMI.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, international trade balance, goods trade balance, S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports and imports.
