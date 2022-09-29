Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 29 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 144.71
Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen intervention suggests a temporary top is made, gain to 144.90 on Tuesday signals correction is possibly over.
As usd has risen from 143.92 (Wednesday), above 144.90/00 would head to 145.40/50 whilst below 143.92 would yield weakness towards 143.54, then 143.26/28.
Data to be released on Thursday
Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI.
U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings.
