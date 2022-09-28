USD/JPY - 144.67
Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen buying intervention suggests a temporary top is made, yesterday's gain to 144.90 in New York signals correction is over but above 145.00 is needed to yield re-test of 145.89, break, 146.70/80.
On the downside, below 144.07 would revive bearishness fo weakness towards 143.26/28
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. BRC shop price index, Australia retail sales, Japan coincident index, leading index, Germany Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and pending home sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from multi-decade lows, stays below 0.9600
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its weakest level in over two decades at 0.9538 earlier in the day. Although hawkish commentary from ECB officials provided support to the euro, the pair stays in red below 0.9600.
GBP/USD fails to capitalize on BoE's intervention in gilt market
After BoE announced that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds, GBP/USD spiked to a daily high of 1.0850 but quickly dropped below 1.0700. The BoE said the annual target of £80 billion stock reduction will be unaffected.
Gold rebounds toward $1,630 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered to the $1,630 area from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the BoE's intervention in gilt market, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
TSLA jumps on delivery email
Tesla (TSLA) stock outperformed on Tuesday as it closed at $282.94 for a gain of just over 2.5%. That marked a noted outperformance versus the main indices as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed either side of flat.