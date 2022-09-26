USD/JPY - 143.67
Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen buying intervention suggests a temporary top is made, Friday's gain to 143.46 in New York signals 1st leg of correction over.
Intra-day retreat from 144.26 signals top possibly made and below 143.68 would yield further weakness towards 142.85 whilst above 144.25, 144.40/50 later.
Data to be released later
Germany Ifo business cliamte, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.S. national activity index and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
