Update Time: 29 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.15
Despite dollar's selloff from last Wednesday's fresh 24-year peak at 136.71 to as low as 134.27 Thur, subsequent strong rebound to 135.54 Monday and yesterday's break there to 136.38 in New York on renewed usd's strength suggests pullback has ended and re-test of said resistance would be seen, break would extend long term uptrend to 137.10/20.
On the downside, only a daily close below 135.80 would signal temporary top in place and risk weakness towards 135.54.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, consumer confidence, Australia retail sales, Swiss investor sentiment, EU business sentiment, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence.
U.S. mortgage application, GDP and PCE prices.
