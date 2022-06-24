Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Jun 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 134.77

Although dollar's selloff to as long as 134.27 in New York Thur on safe-haven yen buying suggests recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top at Wed's fresh 24-yaer peak at 136.71, intra-day rebound from 134.36 in Europe signals consolidation with upside bias remains and above 135.22 (Asia) would yield stronger gain towards 135.87 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 134.27 would risk one more fall towards 133.93.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Italy business confidence, trade balance, consumer confidence, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.

U.S. building permits, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales on Friday and Canada average weekly earnings.