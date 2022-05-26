Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 26 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 126.78
Dollar's intra-day selloff from 127.58 on hawkish comments from BoJ's Kuroda in Europe suggests correction from Tuesday's 1-month bottom at 126.37 has possibly ended there and below would extend decline from May's 20-year peak at 131.34 to 126.10/20 before prospect of recovery tomorrow.
On the upside, only a daily close above 121.10/20 would signal aforesaid pullback over and risk stronger gain towards 127.58.
Data to be released on Thursday
Germany Market Holiday, France Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales.
U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada retail sales and average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0700 as risk rebounds ahead of US data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0700 amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment after Bloomberg reported that the EU is working on a gas deal with Egypt, Israel to shore up supplies. The safe-haven dollar wilts amid risk-on flows, ahead of US GDP.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2600, UK house hold support plan awaited
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2600, staging a solid comeback in anticipation of the UK's new package of financial support for households. The return of risk-on flows in the market is weighing negatively on the US dollar ahead of key data.
Gold bears eye $1,838 and $1,836 as next downside targets
Gold Price is feeling the pull of gravity after less hawkish FOMC minutes released on Wednesday offered a brief reprieve to XAU bulls. Gold is extending the retreat from two-week highs of $1,870, as the US dollar clings onto minor recovery gains amid a cautious risk environment.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!