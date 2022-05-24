Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 May 2022 09:30GMT.

Dollar's selloff to last Thur's 3-week bottom at 127.04 suggests a long-awaited correction of recent uptrend has occured and despite intra-day recovery to 128.08 in Asia, subsequent retreat signals consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of said support, break would extend said decline to 126.70/80.

On the upside, only a daily close above 128.29 would indicate aforesaid pullback over and risk stronger gain to 128.65/68.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. Rightmove house price, PSNB, PSNCR, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, CBI distributive trade, France business climate, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, Germany S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI.

U.S. building permits, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI , new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

