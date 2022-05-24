Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 24 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 127.38
Dollar's selloff to last Thur's 3-week bottom at 127.04 suggests a long-awaited correction of recent uptrend has occured and despite intra-day recovery to 128.08 in Asia, subsequent retreat signals consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of said support, break would extend said decline to 126.70/80.
On the upside, only a daily close above 128.29 would indicate aforesaid pullback over and risk stronger gain to 128.65/68.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. Rightmove house price, PSNB, PSNCR, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, CBI distributive trade, France business climate, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, Germany S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI.
U.S. building permits, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI , new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .