Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 23 May 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 127.56
Dollar's intra-day strong rebound from 127.16 in Asia on news of possible lifting of US tariff on China suggests further choppy trading above last Thur's 3-week bottom at 127.04 would continue with mild upside bias but above 128.29 needed to head back towards 128.68.
On the downside, only a daily close below 127.04 would extend fall from May's fresh near 20-year 131.34 peak to 126.75/85 before recovery later.
Data to be released later
Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.
U.S. national activity index and Canada Market Holiday on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
