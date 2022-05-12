Daily market outlook on major

Dollar's intra-day firm break of Wed's bottom at 129.46 in Europe due to safe haven buying on global weakness suggests erratic fall from Mon's fresh 20-year peak at 131.34 remains in force and further weakness to 128.10/20 would be seen, reckon 127.50 should contain downside and yield rebound due to over-sold condition.

On the upside, only a daily close above 129.46 would indicate aforesaid pullback over and yield stronger gain to 130.05/06.

