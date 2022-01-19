Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 19 Jan2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.41

Despite the greenback's erratic rise from last Friday's 3-1/2 week bottom at 113.49 to as high as 115.05 in Asia Tue, subsequent strong retreat to 114.46 in New York on safe-haven yen buying due to global stock weakness and intra-day break there suggests price may head to 114.65/70 before rebound.

On the upside, a daily close above 114.78 (Asia) would yield re-test of 115.05, break, 115.26/30 later.

US will later release of slew of second-tier eco. data, so market will take cue from movement in U.S. yields and equities.