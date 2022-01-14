Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 14 Jan 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.81
Dollar's selloff below Mon's 115.05 bottom to a 3-week bottom at 114.01 in New York Thursday on continued usd's weakness due to fall in U.S. yields, then intra-day break there to 113.65 in Asia suggests decline from Jan's near 5-year 116.34 peak may head to 113.35/40 before prospect of a rebound due to loss of momentum.
On the upside, only a daily close above 114.39 signals a temporary trough is in place and stronger retracement to 114.65/70 is seen later.
Data to be released on Friday
Japan corporate goods price, China exports, imports, trade balance.
U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, France budget balance, CPI, EU trade balance.
US import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories and University of Michigan sentiment.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.