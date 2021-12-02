Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 02 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.20
Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.00 Monday and intra-day break below there on active safe-haven buying in JPY due to renewed Covid variant concerns suggests Medium Term uptrend has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 112.60/70, however, oversold condition would keep price above 112.30/40.
On the upside, only above 115.03 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended instead and risk stronger gain to 115.51 again.
Market is keenly awaiting release of key U.S. jobs report on Fri and today, the only data due out are weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims. We also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak. After Fed chair J. Powell's 2 consecutive days of testimonies on Capital Hill and his official removal on Fed's perception of U.S. inflation is no longer 'transitory', traders are unlikely to react to comments by other FOMC members.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
