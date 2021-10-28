Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 28 Oct 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.66

Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.42 yesterday suggests MT upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.20/22, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.00/05 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.

On the upside, only above 114.69 would revive bullishness for one more rise towards 115.00/10 before correction occurs.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to GDP n PCE price plus weekly jobless claims at 12:30GMT.

Also keep an eye on U.S. yields as the pair fell after benchmark 10-year hit a 1-week low of 1.520% (cirac 1.5571%), further lower yields would pressure price lower.