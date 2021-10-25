Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 25 Oct2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.61
Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.47 today suggests MT upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.20/22, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.00/05 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
On the upside, only above 114.69 would revive bullishness for one more rise towards 115.00/10 before correction occurs.
Data to be released today
New Zealand Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.
U.S. national activity index and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD looks north, with eyes on $1814 and $1820
Gold price eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid USD weakness. Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of a critical week.
Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price correction seems to be holding above $60,000, but fear of an extended pullback persists. Ethereum price coils up between $3,900 and $4,200, preventing a retracement. Ripple price consolidates in a bullish pennant, suggesting a 26% ascent is likely.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.