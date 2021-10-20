Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 20 Oct2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.39

Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 in Asia today, subsequent retreat suggests Medium Term upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.89 (Tuesday), however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.80 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.

On the upside, only above 114.69 would revive bullishness for one more rise towards 115.00/10 before correction occurs.

The only U.S. eco. data due out is MBA mortgage applications, pay attention to release of Fed's Beige book at 18:00GMT.

We also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for details.