Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 27 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.80
Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of previous September's 110.44 high suggests re-test of August's 110.79 top would be seen after consolidation, above there would encourage for further headway towards 111.11 early next week before retreat due to overbought condition.
Only below 110.07 (prev. res, now sup) signals temporary top is made, then risk would shift to downside for stronger retracement to 109.70.
Data to be released today
France producer prices, Italy trade balance non-EU.
U.S. durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense and Dallas Fed manufacturing index on Monday.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.