Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 27 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.80

Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of previous September's 110.44 high suggests re-test of August's 110.79 top would be seen after consolidation, above there would encourage for further headway towards 111.11 early next week before retreat due to overbought condition.

Only below 110.07 (prev. res, now sup) signals temporary top is made, then risk would shift to downside for stronger retracement to 109.70.

Data to be released today

France producer prices, Italy trade balance non-EU.

U.S. durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense and Dallas Fed manufacturing index on Monday.