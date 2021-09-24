Daily Market Outlook on major
Update Time: 24 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.40
Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of previous September's 110.44 high suggests re-test of August's 110.79 top would be seen after consolidation, above there would encourage for further headway towards 111.11 early next week before retreat due to overbought condition.
Only below 110.07 (prev. res, now sup) signals temporary top is made, then risk would shift to downside for stronger retracement to 109.70.
Data to be released on Friday
New Zealand imports, exports, trade balance, Japan CPI, manufacturing PMI.
UK consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions.
Canada budget balance and U.S. building permits, new home sales.
