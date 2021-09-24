fxsoriginal  Daily Market Outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.40

Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of previous September's 110.44 high suggests re-test of August's 110.79 top would be seen after consolidation, above there would encourage for further headway towards 111.11 early next week before retreat due to overbought condition.

Only below 110.07 (prev. res, now sup) signals temporary top is made, then risk would shift to downside for stronger retracement to 109.70.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand imports, exports, trade balance, Japan CPI, manufacturing PMI.

UK consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions.

Canada budget balance and U.S. building permits, new home sales.

EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood

EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell’s speech awaited.

GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion

GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech. 

XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited

Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.

Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.

German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn

Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership. 

