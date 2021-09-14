Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 14 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.03
Despite last Thursday's cross-inspired decline to 110.63 in New York due to safe-haven yen buying, subsequent rebound to 109.99 Friday and intra-day break above there suggests the pullback from Wednesday's peak at 110.44 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for a re-test of said resistance, break would extend recent upmove from 109.12 towards 110.70/80.
On the downside, only below 109.80 would indicate a temporary top has been made instead and risk weakness towards 109.63 later this week.
Market is awaiting the most important U.S. eco. data at 12:30GMT today, the CPI, pay attention to y/y number for Aug, estimate is 5.3% vs prev. reading of 5.4%, a higher-than-expected figure to raise expectation of Fed's tapering at next FOMC meeting on Sep 21-22 meeting n would send usd higher across the board n the flip side may happen if actual reading is lower then 5.0%.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.