Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY
Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 08 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.15
Despite the greenback's gain to 110.41 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 109.60 in New York on Friday following the release of poor U.S. non-farm payrolls suggests recent upmove from 109.12 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 109.42. However, said bottom should hold on 1st testing and yield a much-needed recovery later.
On the upside, only above 110.41 would revive bullishness for a re-test of August's peak at 110.79, break needed to extend uptrend from 108.73 (August) towards 110.90/00 later.
On the data front, U.S. will release second-tier data, please refer to our EI page for details. New York Fed President Williams (voter) will speak at 17:10GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and was seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1,800 mark during the early European session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...