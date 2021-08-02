Daily market outlook on Major
Update Time: 02 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.65
The greenback's selloff following the Federal Reserve's dovish hold on Wednesday and yesterday's release of soft U.S. GDP data to 109.37 in Australia today suggests correction from July's bottom at 109.07 has ended at 110.59 last Friday and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, break would extend Medium Term decline to 108.70/80 before prospect of a rebound.
On the upside, only above 110.28 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger gain to 110.59 again.
Data to be released later
Australia AIG manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Japan Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, China caixin manufacturing PMI.
Germany retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI.
Canada market holiday, U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending and ISM manufacturing PMI on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 amid upbeat EZ PMI, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 amid Eurozone final PMI. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US ISM
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK Final Manufacturing PMI meets estimates. US ISM in focus.
XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in
Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...