Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 12 July 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.12
Dollar's rally from last Thursday's 3-week trough at 109.54 to 110.27 in European morning today suggests first leg of correction from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 has ended and intra-day cross-inspired retreat in tandem with U.S. yields would bring consolidation before prospect of another rise, loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 110.81.
Only a daily close below 109.86 signals recovery is over and extends said decline towards next daily chart objective at 109.20.
There is no eco. data due out in the U.S., however, we have NY Fed President Williams n Minneapolis Fed Present Kaskari speaking at 13:30GMT n 16:00GMT respectively.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
