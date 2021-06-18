Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 18 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.15
Dollar's rally yesterday after Fed's hawkish hold and then break of previous June's 110.33 high to 110.71, then 110.82 in Asia today suggests early correction from March's 1-year 110.96 peak has ended at 107.49 in April, above extends uptrend from 2021 January's 102.60 trough to 111.60/70 b4 prospect of correction.
On the downside, only a daily close below 110.33 may risk stronger retracement to 109.81/85.
T.G.I.F. n no U.S. eco. data is due out, so market will take cue from movement in U.S. yields n intra-day price swings in U.S. stocks as 'volatility' is expected on today so-called 'quadruple witching' day due to expiries of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options n lastly, single stock futures.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.