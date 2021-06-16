Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Jun 2021 00:00GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
110.06
55 HR EMA
109.95
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
53
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31)
110.33 - Jun 03 near 2-month high
110.20 - May 28 high
Support
109.83 - Last Fri's high (now sup)
109.60 - Mon's low
109.20 - Last week's low (Mon)
USD/JPY - 110.08.. Dlr extended Mon's rally to 110.15 in Asia y'day n des pite intra-day pullback to 109.99, price hit session highs of 110.16 in Europe b4 moving sideways in directionless NY trading as market awaits Wed's FOMC.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullish ness. Dlr's gain to 110.33 Jun after a fall to 107.49 signals would head to 111. 15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res 111. 71. Only below daily 108.57 sup signals top is made n may head back twd 107.49.
Today, dlr's break of 109.83 (now sup) Mon to 110.16 suggests re-test of Jun's 110.33 high would be forthcoming soon, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators may cap price below 2021 peak at 110.96. Only a daily close below 109.83 dampens bullishness n risks weakness to 109.60, below, 109.20/30.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.