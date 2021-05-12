Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 12 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.79
Although the dollar's rebound from yesterday's 108.36 low suggests choppy trading above last Friday's 108.35 troughs would be seen, as long as 109.05 (Monday's high) holds, downside bias remains and below said support would extend decline from May's near 3-week 109.69 peaks to 108.22 (61.8% r from 107.49) but 108.08 should hold, yield another bounce.
On the upside, only above 109.05 risks gain to 109.28, break, 109.42/48 later.
The U.S. will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details), after Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report, traders are keeping an eye out for CPI figures, a higher print will send U.S. yields higher and this will turn to lead to USD buying n vice versa.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
