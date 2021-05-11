Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.86
The greenback's selloff from 109.28 to as low as 108.35 at New York open on Friday on the release of poor U.S. jobs report suggests upmove from April's 6-week bottom at 107.49 has made a temporary top at 109.69 last Monday and consolidation with downside bias remains and weakness to 108.60/65 is likely, however, 108.47/50 should remain intact and yield rebound later this week.
On the upside, only above 109.15 would indicate aforesaid correction has ended instead and bring gain to 109.48, then 109.69 again.
On the data front, U.S. will release some second-tier eco. indicators, however, we have 5 Fed officials schedule to speak later today, please refer to our EI page for details.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.