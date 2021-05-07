Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 07 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.14

The greenback's sideways move after Monday's break above last Friday's high at 109.27 to a 2-week peak at 109.69 suggests upmove from last April's 6-week bottom at 107.49 to retrace decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 remains in progress and further gain to 109.95/00 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 110.20/25 and yield correction early next week.

On the downside, only below 108.44 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.08/10 before prospect of a rebound.

Data to be released on Friday

Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, exports, imports, trade balance, current account, France current account, industrial output, non-farm payrolls, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.K. Markit construction PMI.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventory, wholesale sales, Canada employment change, unemployment rate, Ivey PMI.