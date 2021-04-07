Although dollar's retreat in tandem with US Treasury yields from last Wednesday's 1-year peak at 110.96 to 109.59 today suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month 102.60 bottom has made a temporary top, reckon near term loss of momentum would keep price above support at 109.38 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week . On the upside, only above Tuesday's high at 110.55 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended instead and turn outlook bullish for a re-test of aforesaid peak. On the calendar front, we have some Fed officials due to speak later in New York session, please refer to our EI page for more details. Also, FOMC meeting minutes will be released at 18:00 GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.