Euro's decline from 0.9999 (Tue) to as low as 0.9835 in New York yesterday due to broad-based usd's rebound suggests 1st leg of upmove from September's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 has ended and downside bias remains for weakness to 0.9800, reckon 0.9768 would contain downside and yield rebound today.

Intra-day strong bounce may head to 0.9950/60 before down and above may risk stronger gain to 0.9994/99 later.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia AIG construction index, exports, imports, trade balance, China market holiday.

Germany industrial orders, EU retail sales.

U.S. S n P construction PMI, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Canada Ivey PMI.