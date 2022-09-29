EUR/USD - 0.9704
Despite resumption of downtrend to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9537 (Europe) yesterday, subsequent rally due to selloff in usd in tandem with US yields to 0.9750 in New York signals a temporary low is made, intra-day retreat may head to 0.9640/50, below, 0.9600.
On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9750 would risk stronger retracement towards 0.9775 but 0.9810/13 should cap upside.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI.
U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
AUD/USD: Bulls take on the bears in key correction territory
AUD/USD bears are lurking but bulls may not be done yet. The Aussie pair rallied in a correction on Wednesday and there could be more to come should the markets continue to offload long positions of the greenback into the fixes and month end this week.
EUR/USD drops back below 0.9700 as yields rebound ahead of US GDP, German inflation
EUR/USD sellers are up and roaring as sour sentiment joins firmer yields to renew the downside during early Thursday, after a day full of surprises and positive performance. Germany’s HICP may not impress pair buyers unless US GDP disappoints.
Gold sees cushion around $1,650 after a corrective move, US GDP buzz
Gold price is experiencing a healthy correction in the Tokyo session after witnessing a bumper rally. The precious metal is expected to find significant bids around the immediate cushion of $1,650.00 as the downside bias is not backed by momentum.
Cardano price remains still after Vasil hard fork, what’s next?
Cardano price has remained neutral despite the blockchain undergoing a massive upgrade this week via the Vasil hard fork. This update is multi-faceted and brings a host of improvements to the so-called “Ethereum-killer”, including transaction throughput.
A week after Japanese yen intervention
Last Thursday was an incredibly volatile trading session for the USD/JPY. This volatility was largely caused by the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) intervention in the currency markets to defend its depreciating currency, the Japanese Yen. Last week’s move was the first time since 1998 that the BoJ had intervened.