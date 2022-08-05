EUR/USD - 1.0240

Despite euro's retreat from Tue's near 4-week high of 1.0293 to 1.0124 (Wednesday), subsequent rebound to 1.0253 in New York yesterday on broad-based usd's weakness suggests choppy swings would continue ahead of key U.S. jobs report, above 1.0293 needed to extend rise from July's 0.9953 bottom to 1.0334, break, 1.0360.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0209 signals intra-day top is made n heads back to 1.0161 (New York low), 1.0124.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG services index, Japan all household spending, coincident index, leading indicator.

UK Halifax housing prices, France current account, trade balance, industrial output, imports, exports, non-farm payrolls, Italy industrial output.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.