EUR/USD - 1.0523 Although euro's strong rise to as high as 1.0601 last Thursday and Wednesday's rally above there to 1.0605 in New York on selloff in usd after Fed Powell's less hawkish comments suggests further choppy trading above May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would continue, yesterday's fall to 1.0484 in New York has retained bearishness and below 1.0470 would head towards 1.0445. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0580 would prolong choppy swings and risk stronger gain to 1.0605. Data to be released on Friday: New Zealand Market Holiday. U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Italy business confidence, trade balance, consumer confidence, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations. U.S. building permits, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales on Friday and Canada average weekly earnings.

