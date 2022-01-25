EUR/USD - 1.1323
Despite euro's brief break below last Fr's 1.1302 low to a near 2-week bottom at 1.1291 in New York yesterday, subsequent rebound on broad-based retreat in usd due to strong recovery in U.S. stocks suggests a temporary bottom is made there and retracement towards 1.1359 may be seen before recent decline from Jan's 7-week 1.1482 peak heads towards 1.1273 later.
On the upside, only a daily close abv 1.1359 may risk stronger gain twd 1.1386.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand business NZ PSI, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, CPI.
Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders.
U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. The Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of the Fed decision.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold approaches $1,848 yearly hurdle as risk sentiment dwindles
Gold holds on to the week-start rebound towards the yearly resistance line, dribbles around $1,842 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. Risk assets remain on the back foot as pre-Fed anxiety joins Russia-led geopolitical risks.
Decentraland price not out of the woods yet, MANA bears prepare for 28% decline
Decentraland price could be headed for a further decline as MANA continues to drop toward the bearish target projected by a pessimistic chart pattern. The token is at risk of a 28% plunge toward $1.46 if the 200D SMA fails to act as a reliable foothold.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting on Wednesday, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border. That may sound a bit over the top given how deep a correction we've already seen.